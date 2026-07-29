Google Photos adds in-app camera and instant AI editing
Technology
Google Photos just got a handy update. You can now take photos right inside the app and jump straight into AI-powered editing with tools like Remix and Photo to video.
No more bouncing between apps; it's all about making quick edits on the fly, whether you're posting or just saving memories.
Google streamlines Magic Editor and reimagine
While there aren't any brand-new tools, the update streamlines favorites like Magic Editor and Reimagine by cutting out extra steps.
It's part of Google's push to weave AI into everything, so editing your photos feels smoother and way less hassle.