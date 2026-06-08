Google Photos adds Wardrobe for Android in US Brazil, India Technology Jun 08, 2026

Google Photos just dropped a new "Wardrobe" feature, making it easy to digitize your closet and mix and match outfits right from your phone.

If you're an eligible Android user in the US Brazil, or India, and subscribed to Google One AI Pro or AI Ultra, and meet the age, Face Groups, and face-selection requirements, you can start organizing your clothes and planning looks.

iOS users will have to wait a bit longer.