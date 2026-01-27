Google Photos drops 'Me Meme'—AI memes with your own face

How does 'Me Meme' work?

Pick a template or upload your own image, then choose a clear, front-facing selfie to start.

Hit Generate and watch your meme come to life—you can save it, share it anywhere, try new versions, or give feedback if something feels off.

Just remember: since this is powered by Google's Gemini Nano Banana AI (yep, that's really the name), results might be a little quirky sometimes.

For now, it's only available in the US and more templates are being added regularly.