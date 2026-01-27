Google Photos drops 'Me Meme'—AI memes with your own face
Google just rolled out "Me Meme," a new AI feature that lets you put your own photos into meme templates right inside Google Photos.
Announced on January 22, it's showing up for US users first (Android gets it before iOS), and you'll find it in the Create tab as more people get access over the next few weeks.
How does 'Me Meme' work?
Pick a template or upload your own image, then choose a clear, front-facing selfie to start.
Hit Generate and watch your meme come to life—you can save it, share it anywhere, try new versions, or give feedback if something feels off.
Just remember: since this is powered by Google's Gemini Nano Banana AI (yep, that's really the name), results might be a little quirky sometimes.
For now, it's only available in the US and more templates are being added regularly.