Google Photos gets pill-shaped floating toolbar on iOS
Technology
Google Photos just got a makeover for iOS users!
The latest update adds a pill-shaped floating toolbar (seen on iOS) that sits above content; Google's guidelines say this component isn't meant to replace a navigation bottom bar.
You'll find quick tabs for Photos, Collections, and Create, plus an easy-access button on the right to jump straight into Search or Ask.
New look focuses on making actions easier
This new look is all about making actions easier—think less tapping around and more getting things done.
It's built with Google's Material 3 Expressive style, focusing on what you want to do right now instead of just moving between screens.
For now, it's only on iOS.