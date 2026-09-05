Gemini Spark can now manage your Google Photos library
What's the story
Google has announced that its personal AI agent, Gemini Spark, is now capable of managing your Google Photos library. The new feature will let users perform a variety of tasks such as editing images, curating albums, and creating shared albums automatically with their favorite shots. You can even turn concert flyer photos into calendar appointments using this advanced technology.
Advanced features
The AI can enhance photo quality and generate collages
Gemini Spark can handle complex, multi-stage workflows within your Google Photos library.
It can search and curate photos/videos by subject, location, date, or event.
The AI can also quickly enhance photo quality and generate collages or stylized images.
Any edits made will create a new copy that is saved in Google Photos automatically.
Organizational skills
You can schedule recurring tasks for managing your photos
The AI can create new shared or private albums and save curated photos to them.
It also lets you add or send links to shared albums in Connected Apps like Gmail, Google Docs, and Messages.
You can schedule recurring tasks for managing your Google Photos workflows with Gemini Spark, such as automatically creating monthly highlight albums or sorting photos of receipts.
Safety measures
Other notable features of Gemini Spark
Gemini Spark can also find specific images and extract text from them.
The information can then be summarized or reformatted in a Google Document. You can ask the AI to complete a task using that information.
To ensure safety, Gemini Spark creates an image copy before editing, and new albums are private by default. It will ask for permission before sharing albums or sending emails.