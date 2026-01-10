Google Photos is about to get smarter with backup scheduling
Google Photos is working on a new "Backup schedule" feature that will let you pick exactly when your photos and videos get uploaded—no more random backups eating your data.
Spotted in a recent app update, this tool isn't live yet but hints at some handy changes coming soon.
How it works and what's changing
The upcoming "Backup schedule" is expected to sit in a refreshed settings page, which may let you set daily, weekly, or monthly upload times.
Plus, backup controls are getting reorganized into multiple sections, such as "What to back up," "How to back up," and "Backup tools," making things less confusing.
Why this matters
This update answers users' long-standing requests for more control over backups—so you can save data and keep your phone running smoothly.
With 15GB of free storage across devices, these tweaks should make managing your memories way easier.