Google Photos launches AI wardrobe builder from your clothing photos
Technology
Google Photos just dropped a cool AI-powered feature that builds a virtual wardrobe from photos of your actual clothes.
You can mix and match outfits, try them on virtually, save your favorite looks, and share style ideas with friends—all straight from your phone.
Organizes wardrobe photos, Android rollout 1st
The app organizes photos of your tops, bottoms, dresses, and shoes so you can easily browse or create new outfit combos.
A simple button lets you see how everything looks together without ever opening your closet.
It's rolling out first on Android, with iOS support coming soon.