Google Photos rolls out 'Incremental Takeout for Photos' exporting changes
Google Photos just rolled out "Incremental Takeout for Photos," making backups way easier.
Now, instead of downloading your whole photo library every time, you can export only the new or changed photos and videos since your last successful backup.
It's a smart fix for anyone tired of wasting time and storage.
Google Photos offers 2-month Takeout exports
Start with a full export of your photos and albums.
After that, you can set up automatic exports every two months for up to a year, so only new uploads, edits, or creations backed up since your last successful backup get backed up.
Each export is capped at 50GB and handled through Google Takeout.
Google Photos update avoids repeat downloads
This update saves you hassle and device space by avoiding repeat downloads.
Backing up your memories is now simpler and more efficient, perfect if you're always snapping photos on the go.