Google Photos's AI editing now in India: Just tell it what to fix
Google's "Help me Edit" tool on Photos is now live in India, Australia, and Japan.
Instead of fiddling with sliders, you can just type or say things like "remove motorcycle from background" or "make [name] smile," and Gemini AI does the work for you.
The feature first launched in August 2025.
How it works (and what you need)
You simply tap a photo, then type or speak your edit request—no Photoshop skills needed.
Edits happen on your device using Google's Nano Banana AI model if you're on Android 8.0+ with at least 4GB RAM.
Supports Indian languages and keeps edits transparent
"Help me Edit" understands Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali, and Gujarati too.
It can even personalize changes like removing someone's glasses by recognizing faces privately.
Edited pics get special tags showing what was changed and that AI helped out—so everything stays clear and above board.