Google pilots Gemini AI for code comprehension in US interviews

Google calls interview approach human-led AI-assisted

This update kicks off with junior and mid-level roles in the US and could go global if all goes well.

Instead of old-school technical rounds, juniors will tackle open-ended challenges that focus on creative problem-solving.

Plus, interviewers will chat about your past project designs in the "Googleyness and Leadership" round.

Google calls it a "human-led, AI-assisted" approach, and they're rolling it out across different teams to find people who really fit how they work now.