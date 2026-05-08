Google pilots Gemini AI for code comprehension in US interviews
Big news for future Googlers: starting this year, you can use Google's Gemini AI during the "code comprehension" part of software engineering interviews, in a limited pilot for select US teams and specific engineering levels.
That means you'll get to analyze code, spot bugs, and boost efficiency with a little AI help, just like real-world engineers do these days.
Google calls interview approach human-led AI-assisted
This update kicks off with junior and mid-level roles in the US and could go global if all goes well.
Instead of old-school technical rounds, juniors will tackle open-ended challenges that focus on creative problem-solving.
Plus, interviewers will chat about your past project designs in the "Googleyness and Leadership" round.
Google calls it a "human-led, AI-assisted" approach, and they're rolling it out across different teams to find people who really fit how they work now.