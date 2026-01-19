Google Pixel 10 series debuts 'Magic Cue' for smarter suggestions

The Google Pixel 10 series is getting a new trick called Magic Cue. This feature pops up helpful info—like flight details in your Messages or call screen—right when you need it, all powered by the new Tensor G5 chip and Gemini Nano for private, on-device processing.

Seamless with Wallet and Tasks Magic Cue could connect with Google Wallet and Tasks, potentially letting you quickly check live train or flight updates, event status, boarding passes, and tickets, with toggles shown in Magic Cue's settings.

Reminders aren't just stuck to Calendar anymore—Tasks could surface reminders outside Calendar.

Personalized prompts from your favorite apps Magic Cue tailors its suggestions to what you're doing: think airline info during calls, restaurant picks in chats, Maps locations from screenshots, or weather updates for your vacation plans.

You can choose which apps it uses—or turn it off completely if it's not your thing.