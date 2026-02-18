Google Pixel 10a goes official with Tensor G4 chip

Google just dropped the Pixel 10a, now up for pre-order and hitting stores March 5. Starting at $499 for 128GB (or $599 for 256GB), it features a flat-back look, flush cameras, and uses recycled metals like cobalt and copper—so it's a bit eco-friendly too.

Actua display, Tensor G4 chip You get a bright 6.3-inch Actua display (120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 7i) and the new Tensor G4 chip with 8GB RAM.

The phone comes loaded with AI-powered tools like Gemini Live, Circle to Search, Auto Best Take, and Camera Coach to make daily stuff smoother.

Dual rear camera setup, big battery There's a solid dual rear camera setup: main (48MP), ultrawide (13MP), and selfie cam (13MP).

The big 5,100mAh battery promises over 30 hours of use—or up to five days if you really stretch it in Extreme Saver mode.

Fast charging is included: up to 30W wired or wireless at 10W.