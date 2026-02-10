Google Pixel 10a's Flipkart listing confirms design, color options

Google 's upcoming mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 10a, has been listed on Flipkart ahead of its official launch. The listing features a dedicated microsite for the device, giving us a first look at its design. The move indicates that Indian consumers won't have to wait long for this new addition to Google's smartphone lineup.

Aesthetic appeal Design and color options The Pixel 10a appears to follow the design language of its predecessor, the Pixel 9a. It features a flat frame and Google's signature pill-shaped camera island at the back with a dual-camera setup. The phone's buttons are located on the right edge while a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera is expected on the front. The Flipkart listing shows it in a blue shade called Lavender, but more colors are also expected.

Tech specs Expected specifications of Pixel 10a The Pixel 10a is likely to sport a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of around 2,000 nits. The device will be powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset and a massive 5,100mAh battery. Camera-wise, it could come with a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and another 13MP shooter for selfies.

