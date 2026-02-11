Google Pixel 10a with FaceTime support goes official

FaceTime works through a browser link (so it's not the full iOS experience), but it's handy for staying in touch with friends on iPhones. The Pixel 10a also plays nice with AirPods and Apple TV , plus it supports RCS messaging.

Pixel 10a vs Pixel 10

You get a 5,100mAh battery and all-day power sounds promising.

But the Pixel 10a is listed with a Tensor G4 chip (though some reports say it could ship with a Tensor G5), has less RAM (8GB), and lower camera specs compared to the regular Pixel 10.

Prices start at about ₹68,000 for 128GB storage and go up to ₹80,000 for the top variant—so think about whether those features matter most before hitting pre-order.