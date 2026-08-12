Pixel 11 debuts with Tensor G6 chip, 30-hour battery life
What's the story
Google has introduced its latest smartphone, the Pixel 11. The device is powered by a custom Tensor G6 processor, which offers up to 20% improved power efficiency over its predecessor, the Tensor G5. The combination of this new chip and the model's Adaptive Battery feature promises over 30 hours of battery life on the Pixel 11, depending on usage patterns.
Tech advancements
The device can handle complex AI tasks
The Tensor G6 processor also allows the Pixel 11 to handle complex AI tasks, like real-time translations, with minimal lag.
The phone sports a revamped camera bar that is thinner than its predecessors.
It features a 48MP main lens with improved light sensitivity, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom.
Imaging
It can shoot videos in 4K resolution
The rear cameras of the Pixel 11 can shoot videos in 4K at different frame rates.
It also comes with Google's Super Res Zoom, an AI feature that stitches multiple frames to create a single image with up to 30x zoom.
The front of the phone has a 10.5MP selfie cam capable of shooting in 4K resolution.
Design
It has a satin-finish spacecraft-grade aluminum frame
The Pixel 11 features a satin-finish spacecraft-grade aluminum frame as well as a 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,424 pixels.
The screen supports refresh rates between 60Hz and 120Hz and has a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits for better outdoor visibility in the daylight conditions.
Market launch
Pricing and availability
The Pixel 11 is available for pre-order starting today, with shipping set to begin on August 20.
The phone comes in four colors: Frost, Pistachio, Hibiscus, or Obsidian. It has a base storage of 256GB (512GB variant also available) and RAM of 12GB.
The device starts at ₹89,999 and will receive security updates for seven years from Google.