Google Pixel 11 leak shows slimmer bezels, black camera bar
What's the story
Google's upcoming Pixel 11 could sport a sleeker design than its predecessor, if recent leaks are anything to go by. Renders shared by Android Headlines show the next-gen smartphone with slimmer bezels and an all-black rear camera bar. The design departure from the two-tone look of Pixel 10 is notable, hinting at a more uniform aesthetic for the new device.
Specs
Pixel 11 to get Tensor G6 processor
Despite the design changes, the dimensions of the Pixel 11 are said to be almost identical to its predecessor. The new device is expected to measure around 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm. It is also expected to come with a Tensor G6 processor, a 6.3-inch OLED display, and a MediaTek M90 modem for improved performance and connectivity capabilities.
Innovation
Device expected to come with advanced low-light video feature
Last year, Android Authority reported that the Pixel 11 could come with a more advanced, on-device version of a feature that brightens up videos shot in the dark. This would be a major improvement for low-light photography and videography. However, we will have to wait until August for an official confirmation from Google about these rumored features and design changes.