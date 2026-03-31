Google Pixel 11 leak shows slimmer bezels, black camera bar

Despite the design changes, the dimensions of the Pixel 11 are said to be almost identical to its predecessor. The new device is expected to measure around 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm. It is also expected to come with a Tensor G6 processor, a 6.3-inch OLED display, and a MediaTek M90 modem for improved performance and connectivity capabilities.

Innovation

Device expected to come with advanced low-light video feature

Last year, Android Authority reported that the Pixel 11 could come with a more advanced, on-device version of a feature that brightens up videos shot in the dark. This would be a major improvement for low-light photography and videography. However, we will have to wait until August for an official confirmation from Google about these rumored features and design changes.