Google Pixel 11 Pro $1,099 down to $749 on Amazon
The Google Pixel 11 Pro just got a major Black Friday discount on Amazon, down from $1,099 to $749, which is a solid 32% off.
If you have an old phone to trade in, you might even score it for free.
This deal is making the Pixel 11 Pro one of the most tempting picks right now.
Pixel 11 Pro performance camera unlocked
Beyond the price cut, the Pixel 11 Pro stands out for its fast performance and impressive camera, especially in low light.
Its sleek design and Android versatility mean you get plenty of app choices and accessory options.
Plus, since it's unlocked, you can use it with any carrier you like.