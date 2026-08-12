Pixel 11 Pro, Pro XL are the brand's toughest phones
What's the story
Google has launched its latest flagship smartphones, the Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL. The tech giant claims these are the most durable models in the Pixel lineup to date. Both devices feature a spacecraft-grade aluminum frame and Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover for display protection. The glass comes with a coating that makes it twice as scratch-resistant as previous models, making them exceptionally resilient against drops on rough surfaces like concrete.
Performance upgrade
Tensor G6 chip powers the devices
The Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL are powered by Google's custom Tensor G6 chip, which offers a 20% improvement in power efficiency over its predecessor, the G5.
The new processor is designed to handle complex AI tasks with minimal lag or latency.
Both devices also feature a redesigned camera bar with edge-to-edge glass and ambient LED lights around the flash for visual alerts.
Camera capabilities
Pro Zoom AI enhances zoomed photos
The Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL come with a 50MP wide main camera and a new 1/1.3-inch sensor for more detail in zoomed photos.
They also sport a 48MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus and an improved telephoto lens that offers 5x optical zoom and lets in more light than its predecessor.
Google's Pro Zoom AI can give images equivalent to having up to 120x zoom by extrapolating details from distance.
Video features
Can record videos in stunning 8K resolution
The rear cameras of the new Pixel phones can record videos in stunning 8K at either 24 or 30 frames per second.
For selfies, both devices come with a powerful 48MP front-facing camera capable of shooting in crisp 4K resolution.
This combination of high-resolution cameras makes the Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL ideal for photography enthusiasts who want to capture every detail.
Display
Both models support refresh rates between 1-120Hz
The Pixel 11 Pro features a 6.3-inch display, while the larger Pro XL model has a bigger 6.8-inch panel.
The Pro model's resolution is 1,280 x 2,856 pixels, while that of the Pro XL is slightly higher at 1,344 x 2,992 pixels.
Both devices support refresh rates between 1-120Hz, and boast an impressive peak brightness level of up to a whopping 3,600 nits for clear visibility even in direct sunlight conditions.
Cost
Pricing and availability
Google is offering a six-month free subscription to Google AI Pro with the new devices.
The subscription gives access to advanced Gemini models and 2TB of cloud storage.
You can pre-order the phones in four color options: Canyon, Olive (metallic sage), Fog (gray), and Matte Obsidian.
The Pixel 11 Pro starts at ₹1,19,999, while the Pro XL's base price is set at ₹1,34,999.