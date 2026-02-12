Google Pixel 9a gets a massive price cut in India
Technology
Google just knocked ₹10,000 off the Pixel 9a in India, with the 128GB model now at ₹39,999 and the 256GB version at ₹44,999.
The offer is available at the revised rates until stocks last and is live on Amazon, Flipkart, and Croma—Amazon even lists the base model for a slightly lower ₹38,940.
What else to know about the Pixel 9a
The Pixel 9a packs a sharp 6.3-inch AMOLED display, Google's Tensor G4 chip, and 8GB RAM.
You get a solid camera setup with a 48MP main lens plus an ultra-wide option (and cool AI features), along with a big battery that supports fast charging.
The deal makes the smartphone more appealing
With this price cut—and extra bank offers or exchange deals—the Pixel 9a is suddenly way more tempting if you want flagship-level cameras and clean Android without breaking the bank.