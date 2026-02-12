Google Pixel 9a gets a massive price cut in India Technology Feb 12, 2026

Google just knocked ₹10,000 off the Pixel 9a in India, with the 128GB model now at ₹39,999 and the 256GB version at ₹44,999.

The offer is available at the revised rates until stocks last and is live on Amazon, Flipkart, and Croma—Amazon even lists the base model for a slightly lower ₹38,940.