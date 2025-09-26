Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 get 'Adaptive Audio' feature
Google just dropped a major update for the Pixel Buds Pro 2, announced earlier this year.
The highlight is "Adaptive Audio," which automatically tweaks your sound based on where you are—so you stay aware of your surroundings while listening to music or podcasts.
There's also a new "Loud Noise Protection" that helps shield your ears from sudden loud sounds like sirens (but not super sharp noises like gunshots).
Gemini Live now available for Pixel 8 and newer
The update brings some handy upgrades too: "Gemini Live" now makes your voice clearer over background noise if you're using a Pixel 8 or newer.
Plus, you can answer calls or send texts by simply nodding or shaking your head—no need to touch your phone.
These features are rolling out via the Pixel Buds app with firmware version 4.467, though head gestures will become available over the next few weeks and may not be enabled immediately after updating.