Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 get 'Adaptive Audio' feature

Gemini Live now available for Pixel 8 and newer

The update brings some handy upgrades too: "Gemini Live" now makes your voice clearer over background noise if you're using a Pixel 8 or newer.

Plus, you can answer calls or send texts by simply nodding or shaking your head—no need to touch your phone.

These features are rolling out via the Pixel Buds app with firmware version 4.467, though head gestures will become available over the next few weeks and may not be enabled immediately after updating.