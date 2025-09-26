Self-driving cars can be tricked by mirrors: Here's how

Lidar, a tech used by many autonomous vehicles, is easy

The findings highlight a big challenge: lidar, a key tech for many autonomous vehicles, is pretty easy to mess with.

If lidar gets confused by simple hacks like these, cars could stop suddenly or ignore real hazards.

While some companies (like Tesla) use cameras instead of lidar, those systems have their own issues—think sun glare messing up what the car sees.

The bottom line? Self-driving tech still has some serious safety hurdles to clear before it's totally ready for everyday roads.