Google Pixel drop adds Gemini intelligence to Pixel 10
Google's November 2026 Pixel Drop is here, and it's all about making your phone smarter and more helpful.
The big news: Gemini Intelligence is now on Pixel 10, using AI to boost how you chat and get things done.
You'll also notice Rambler's voice typing gets rid of those awkward "um"s, and Gemini can now handle tasks like booking rides or ordering groceries for you.
Pixel update adds $29.99 Pixel Tag
This update launches the $29.99 Pixel Tag, letting you track your stuff with the Find Hub network, handy if you're always misplacing things.
There are also new personalized widgets, upgraded call screening powered by Gemini on Pixel 11 (so unknown callers don't catch you off guard), AI summaries in multiple languages, and visual alerts from favorite contacts in Messages.
Basically, everything's designed to keep your life a little more organized and a lot more personal.