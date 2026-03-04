Google Pixel phones get March 2026 update: What's new

Fresh features and performance tweaks

This update tackles annoying issues like app crashes and blurry screens, plus boosts performance on the Pixel 10 with GPU tweaks.

You'll also get fresh features: AI custom icons (Pixel 6+), a Comfort view to ease your eyes (Pixel 10), Magic Cue for restaurant suggestions in chats, and Circle to Search—now letting you try on virtual clothes or search multiple things at once.