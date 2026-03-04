Google Pixel phones get March 2026 update: What's new
Technology
Google announced its March 2026 Pixel update for devices from Pixel 6 to Pixel 10, fixing 16 bugs across audio, camera, display, and more.
The update also patches 63 security vulnerabilities—so your phone's a lot safer now.
Fresh features and performance tweaks
This update tackles annoying issues like app crashes and blurry screens, plus boosts performance on the Pixel 10 with GPU tweaks.
You'll also get fresh features: AI custom icons (Pixel 6+), a Comfort view to ease your eyes (Pixel 10), Magic Cue for restaurant suggestions in chats, and Circle to Search—now letting you try on virtual clothes or search multiple things at once.