Google Pixel Studio is shutting down: What it means
Google just announced it is winding down the Pixel Studio app and has issued an update that begins that wind-down, and is shifting focus to other image-generation features such as Remix in Messages and generative tools in Photos, and redirecting Pixel Studio users to Nano Banana in Gemini.
Launched in 2024 with the Pixel 9 series, Pixel Studio will be phased out over time on devices, though the basic editor and all Pixel Studio powered integrations will continue to work on existing devices during the wind-down.
Generative AI features removed in latest update
With the latest update, Google has already removed cool generative AI features like prompt-based edits, sticker creation, and object deletion from Pixel 9 and 10 devices.
Pixel Studio is still using Imagen 4, but they're no longer available.
Basic editing tools still available
You can still use simple tools in Pixel Studio—think cropping, drawing, highlighting, and adding text.
The app now uses a fresh Material 3 Expressive interface for these basics.
Google nudges users toward Gemini's Nano Banana tool
To keep creating and editing images with new features, Google is nudging users toward the Nano Banana 2 tool inside its Gemini app.
Google will offer an easy export tool for your old creations from Pixel Studio as Google shifts focus to Remix in Messages and more AI-powered tools in Photos.