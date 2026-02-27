Google Pixel Studio is shutting down: What it means Technology Feb 27, 2026

Google just announced it is winding down the Pixel Studio app and has issued an update that begins that wind-down, and is shifting focus to other image-generation features such as Remix in Messages and generative tools in Photos, and redirecting Pixel Studio users to Nano Banana in Gemini.

Launched in 2024 with the Pixel 9 series, Pixel Studio will be phased out over time on devices, though the basic editor and all Pixel Studio powered integrations will continue to work on existing devices during the wind-down.