Google Pixel Watch 5 leaks ahead of August 12 launch
Technology
The Google Pixel Watch 5 is dropping on August 12, and thanks to some fresh leaks from Evan Blass (@evleaks), we've got an early look.
There are two sizes, 41mm in Warm Gold or Dark Anthracite, and 45mm in Pyrite, Natural Silver, or Dark Anthracite, so there's something for just about every style.
Pixel Watch 5: design mostly unchanged
Design-wise, not much has changed from the Pixel Watch 4: it still rocks that circular domed display, a rotating crown, and the same band system.
But under the hood, rumors point to new features like 3GB RAM, satellite SOS for emergencies, and Wi-Fi 6 on select models.
The price is likely around $399 for the base model, and it might even launch alongside the Pixel 11 series.