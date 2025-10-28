Google Pixel Watch gets final update: All you need to know
Google has rolled out the final software update for its first-gen Pixel Watch, which came out back in October 2022.
After three years of updates—including jumps from Wear OS 3.5 to 5.1—this last patch brings only security fixes and bug tweaks, keeping the watch on Wear OS 5.1.
Update doesn't bring the latest security patch
This October update doesn't bring the latest security patch; it sticks with June's level and skips big new features since the watch isn't getting Wear OS 6 or Android 16 like newer models.
Your Pixel Watch will still work and get app updates through the Play Store, but system and security upgrades stop here.
How to install the update
If you're still rocking the original Pixel Watch, it's a good idea to install this final update (just head to Settings - System - System Updates) for stability.
While it's a bit of a bittersweet farewell to major upgrades, your apps will keep running smoothly for now.