No, your Gmail isn't hacked; Google clarifies on leaked database

Google explained that the leaked database is just a mashup of credentials stolen by malware in past years—not the result of anyone breaking into Gmail now. Cybersecurity expert Troy Hunt backed this up, saying these are recycled details from earlier incidents.

Google recommends staying alert

Google still recommends staying alert: if you get notified about suspicious activity or password resets, take it seriously.

Changing your password and turning on two-step verification are always smart moves to keep your account locked down.

Even false alarms are a good reminder to double-check your security.