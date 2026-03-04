Google Pixel's March 2026 update brings new AI features
Google was released its March 2026 update on March 4, 2026 for Pixel 6 and newer phones, the Pixel 10 series, and Pixel Watch 2+.
With over a dozen new AI-powered tools and security tweaks rolling out from March 4, this update aims to make daily use smoother and more fun for Pixel fans.
New At a Glance widget covers more daily updates
The "Find the Look" feature lets you ID outfits and try them on virtually—perfect if you're into fashion or just want to see how something fits before buying.
The At a Glance widget now covers your commute alerts, live sports scores, and even Google Finance updates.
Plus, you can personalize your home screen with six new AI icon styles on recent Pixels.
Watch 3 gets 1-handed gesture support
Scam Detection is now available in more countries (France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, Germany, Japan), and there's a new SpongeBob theme pack if you want some nostalgia.
For the Pixel Watch lineup: expect quicker ID checks, auto-lock when you leave your phone behind, one-handed gestures on Watch 3, earthquake alerts on Watch 2+, easier device tracking with Find Hub—and yes—a wrist-flip Express Pay for fast payments.