Google plans $175B to $185B AI investment this year

Google launches Gemini Enterprise Agent platform

Inside Google, AI is already writing 75% of new code, up from 50%, which shows just how fast things are moving.

It has also launched the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform for rolling out large-scale AI agents, plus set up a $750 million fund to help partners like Accenture and Deloitte get early access to new tech.

And with NVIDIA's advanced systems powering these upgrades, Google is aiming to make its AI faster and more capable than ever.