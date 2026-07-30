Google Play adds age verification for certain apps and content
Technology
Google Play Store is stepping up its game by adding age checks for certain apps and content.
Depending on where you live and your account details, you might need to prove your age using a government ID, credit card information, or even a quick selfie.
It's all about following new rules to keep sensitive stuff away from minors.
India offers ID credit card selfies
In India, you can verify your age with an ID upload, credit card confirmation, or a selfie check, which is analyzed.
The options may differ in other countries.
If you don't complete the process, access to restricted apps or content could be blocked.
This update also means app developers get more accurate age info as Google works to meet government regulations.