Google Play gets AI overlay sidekick for smoother gaming experience

Gamer profiles get customizable AI avatars

There's a fresh "You" tab for managing your subscriptions and rewards across devices, plus gamer profiles now get customizable AI avatars for a personal touch.

Google is also making it easier to play across platforms by expanding Play Games support to over 200,000 mobile and PC titles.

The rollout starts in select regions this week and goes wider from October 1, turning the Play Store into more of a gaming hub than ever.