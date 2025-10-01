Next Article
Google Play gets AI overlay sidekick for smoother gaming experience
Technology
Google is updating the Play Store with Sidekick, an AI overlay designed to make gaming smoother.
With features like instant screenshots, video recording, and YouTube streaming built in, the real highlight is Gemini Live—AI that can give you tips or walkthroughs right as you play, so no more pausing to look things up.
Gamer profiles get customizable AI avatars
There's a fresh "You" tab for managing your subscriptions and rewards across devices, plus gamer profiles now get customizable AI avatars for a personal touch.
Google is also making it easier to play across platforms by expanding Play Games support to over 200,000 mobile and PC titles.
The rollout starts in select regions this week and goes wider from October 1, turning the Play Store into more of a gaming hub than ever.