Google Play introduces usage-based billing with auto-refill for Android developers
Technology
Google Play just dropped new subscription features for Android developers, aiming to make life easier, especially with all the AI-powered apps popping up.
The biggest update is Usage-Based Billing, which auto-refills your balance when it gets low, perfect for generative AI apps and other usage-based services.
Other subscription features enter early access
There is also Multi-Quantity Subscription Purchase (great if you are buying for a team or class), Mixed Carts that let you combine subscriptions and one-time buys in a single checkout, and Cross-Developer Bundling so users can grab discounted bundles from different developers.
These are available through Google's Early Access Program, giving developers more ways to earn and keep users happy.