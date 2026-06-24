Google Play launches 'Mega Game Sale' with games for $0.10

Some Google Play games at $0.09

Big names like SpongeBob SquarePants BfBB and Graveyard Keeper have dropped from $9.99 to just $0.10, with others like Titan Quest, Bloons TD 6, and Lara Croft GO also seeing huge price cuts.

Some games are even cheaper at $0.09!

If you've been waiting to try these out, now's definitely the time: these deals won't last long.