Google Play launches 'Mega Game Sale' with games for $0.10
Technology
Heads up, gamers! Google Play's "Mega Game Sale" is live from June 24 to July 2, letting you grab some popular Android games for only $0.10.
The event's tagline, "big games at small prices," pretty much sums it up: premium titles are going for less than a snack.
Some Google Play games at $0.09
Big names like SpongeBob SquarePants BfBB and Graveyard Keeper have dropped from $9.99 to just $0.10, with others like Titan Quest, Bloons TD 6, and Lara Croft GO also seeing huge price cuts.
Some games are even cheaper at $0.09!
If you've been waiting to try these out, now's definitely the time: these deals won't last long.