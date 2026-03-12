Google Play now lets you try paid games for free

Google just introduced Game Trials, a new way to try paid mobile/Android games for free for a limited time. Announced by Google, this feature starts with select mobile titles and is coming soon to Google Play Games on Windows PCs.

Game Trials saves your progress Users can access time-limited trials for supported paid games, and your progress is saved if you decide to buy after trying.

That means you can pick up right where you left off, no need to replay those early levels.

Indie titles to be added Titles like Moonlight Peaks, Sledding Game, 9 Kings, Potion Craft, and Low-Budget Repairs are among the paid indie games Google is adding, and Game Trials will roll out to selected paid games, with some titles receiving trial support.

You can play these on both mobile and PC with a synced profile. Plus, the "buy once, play anywhere" deal applies to games like Reigns and Dungeon Clawler.

There's also a new PC section where you can wish list games or get sale alerts.