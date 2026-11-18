Google Play requires foldable support and screenshots by April 2027
Big news for Android fans: by April 2027, all apps on Google Play will need to work smoothly on foldables.
That means no more weird letterboxing: apps have to fill the whole screen and handle folding, rotating, and resizing without glitches.
Plus, developers will now have to show screenshots of their apps running on foldables in Google Play.
Google requires apps target Android 17
By August 2027, new and updated apps will be required to target Android 17 (API level 37).
Google's also planning tougher standards over time for foldables, tablets, Googlebooks, and Android XR.
Apps that go above and beyond can score perks like special badges or even get featured in the store, so expect your favorite apps to look and feel a lot more polished on new devices!