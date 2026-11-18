Google Play Services update lets Wear OS use phone GPS
Google just dropped a new Play Services update for Wear OS smartwatches, and it's all about helping your watch last longer, especially during outdoor workouts.
Now, if you're out running or cycling, your watch can use your phone's GPS instead of its own, which means less battery drain and more time between charges.
Automatic update previews watch faces
The best part? You don't have to do anything: it works automatically.
This is great news for anyone using popular Wear OS watches from brands like Google, Samsung, or OnePlus.
Plus, there's a new feature that lets you preview watch faces on your phone before picking one.
Altogether, these updates make customizing and using your smartwatch smoother and more efficient.