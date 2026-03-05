Google Play Store now warns you about battery-draining apps
Tired of apps killing your phone's battery?
Google just rolled out a Play Store warning badge on March 1, 2026, so you'll know before downloading if an app is likely to drain your battery by running too much in the background.
How does the warning system work?
If an app keeps your device awake for more than 2 cumulative hours of non-exempt wake locks in a 24 hours period—and this happens in 5% of an app's user sessions over the last 28 days—it gets flagged.
This system was built with Samsung using real-world data, so it's not just theory.
Developers get a heads-up 1st through the Play Console
Developers get a heads-up first through the Play Console to fix things.
If they don't, their app might get public warnings or drop in Play Store rankings.
For users, this means you can spot power-hungry apps early and keep your phone lasting longer.
Apps that won't trigger the warning
Apps playing music or handling downloads (stuff you actually want running) won't necessarily trigger the warning.
This feature was announced last year (2025) and began rolling out on March 1, 2026, and is part of Google's push to help everyone get more out of their Android devices—without surprise battery drains.