Google Play Store now warns you about battery-draining apps

Tired of apps killing your phone's battery? Google just rolled out a Play Store warning badge on March 1, 2026, so you'll know before downloading if an app is likely to drain your battery by running too much in the background.

How does the warning system work? If an app keeps your device awake for more than 2 cumulative hours of non-exempt wake locks in a 24 hours period—and this happens in 5% of an app's user sessions over the last 28 days—it gets flagged.

This system was built with Samsung using real-world data, so it's not just theory.

Developers get a heads-up 1st through the Play Console Developers get a heads-up first through the Play Console to fix things.

If they don't, their app might get public warnings or drop in Play Store rankings.

For users, this means you can spot power-hungry apps early and keep your phone lasting longer.