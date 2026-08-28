Google Play Store tightens app memory standards by February 2027
Google is updating its Play Store policies to make apps run better and feel smoother for everyone.
By February 2027, all apps and games have to meet stricter memory performance standards: think less lag, fewer crashes, and more efficient use of your device's resources.
Apps that don't keep up could see reduced app visibility and publishing capabilities on Google Play.
Google requires R8 and 0-tap sign-in
Developers now need to use tools like R8 to optimize their apps so they don't hog memory or cause unexpected on-device performance throttling and app terminations.
Plus, starting April 2027, any app with user sign-ins must support Zero-Tap Sign-In, meaning apps must automatically restore a user's login status during device transfers using the Android Restore Credentials API.
Games are off the hook for this one.
Google says updates will roll out gradually so developers have time to adjust.