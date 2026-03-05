Google Play Store to support 3rd-party app stores soon
Technology
Big news for Android fans: Google is now making it easier for developers to offer their apps through third-party app stores—not just the Play Store.
Plus, you'll start seeing more payment choices, since developers can use their own billing systems or even send you to external sites to pay.
Updates rolling out by June 30, 2026
Google's also rolling out a new pricing model with lower service fees in places like the US, UK, and Europe.
There's a fresh program to help safe third-party app stores launch outside the US, and another one that rewards developers who improve app quality with even lower fees.
These updates start rolling out by June 30, 2026 and should reach everyone by 2027.