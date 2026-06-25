Google to allow external payment options on Play Store
What's the story
Google has announced a major change in its Play Store billing rules. The tech giant will allow developers to use external payment systems starting June 30, 2026, in the US, UK, and Europe. This comes after a long legal battle with Epic Games over alleged monopoly practices. The move is part of Google's efforts to comply with antitrust regulations and provide more flexibility for app developers.
Fee changes
Developers will pay a 10% fee on first $1 million
Under the new policy, developers will pay a 10% fee on their first $1 million in annual earnings, irrespective of the billing method. This includes Google Play Billing, an alternative integrated system, or external links for off-app billing. The fee is significantly lower than the previous standard cut of 30% that was charged when this dispute began.
Transaction fees
Fees vary based on user status and subscription type
For transactions other than auto-renewing subscriptions, Google's fees increase after the first $1 million. The company differentiates between "new installs" and "existing installs," with the latter being users who had the app before this policy change. There's also a 5% fee for using Google Play Billing if developers choose that option.
Billing fee
Additional fees for Google Play billing
For transactions using Google Play's billing system, an additional billing fee applies. In the US, UK, and European Economic Area (EEA), this fee is 5%. However, it doesn't apply to transactions processed through alternative billing or external web links. The tech giant also offers reduced fees for apps that qualify for its "Level Up" or "Apps Experience" programs.