Developers will pay a 10% fee on first $1 million

Google to allow external payment options on Play Store

By Akash Pandey 11:09 am Jun 25, 202611:09 am

What's the story

Google has announced a major change in its Play Store billing rules. The tech giant will allow developers to use external payment systems starting June 30, 2026, in the US, UK, and Europe. This comes after a long legal battle with Epic Games over alleged monopoly practices. The move is part of Google's efforts to comply with antitrust regulations and provide more flexibility for app developers.