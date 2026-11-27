Google will soon share addresses, phone numbers of app developers
What's the story
Google has announced a controversial policy change that will require independent Android app developers to publicly share their phone number and address. The move is part of the company's effort to comply with European Union regulations under the Digital Services Act. However, unlike Apple, which only displays developer addresses in specific European countries, Google plans to make this information public globally.
Compliance timeline
Developers have until February 1, 2027
Developers have until February 1, 2027, to declare their status as a "trader" under UK and European law.
Google defines this term broadly, stating it applies if developers earn revenue from their apps regularly or in high volumes.
However, those whose apps are non-commercial or hobby-based are exempt from this requirement.
Information sharing
Address and phone number requirements
If developers self-declare as traders, their contact details will be publicly disclosed from March 1.
This includes their phone number and address.
Notably, Google doesn't accept PO boxes for developer payment profile addresses.
This means many independent developers without an office would have to either share their home address online or pay for a registered agent/other service that provides a business address.
Policy comparison
Apple's approach differs from Google's
Apple is also subject to the same EU regulations but is handling them differently than Google.
The tech giant only displays developer addresses within relevant European countries instead of making them public globally.
Plus, it allows developers to provide PO box addresses as long as they provide Apple with a receipt or bill linking the PO box with their regular address.