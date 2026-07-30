Google to help Android developers identify younger users worldwide
What's the story
Google is all set to expand its Play Signal API, a tool that helps Android developers identify younger users and create safer, age-appropriate experiences. The move comes as global lawmakers and regulators are pushing app stores to improve protections for minors. The technology was first launched in Brazil and will now be available globally by the end of 2026.
Implementation strategy
API will be available globally by year-end
The API will first be launched in Australia and Canada by mid-August, before expanding to other markets worldwide by year-end.
Like Apple's age-verification tools, Google's technology lets developers know a user's age range without accessing their personal information such as date of birth.
This way, parents can directly share their child's age range with apps for customized experiences.
Parental control
Integrated into parental controls dashboard
To make the process easier, Google has integrated this sharing feature into its parental controls dashboard, Family Link.
This way, parents don't have to share age range information on an app-by-app basis.
However, it's important to note that age ranges aren't shared by default with developers unless parents opt in by entering that information initially.
Additional features
Other safety tools on Google Play
The new feature will join other safety tools on Google Play, including those that let developers limit a child's ability to discover their apps.
Parents can also use the Family Link app to manage their child's screen-time limits, approve app downloads, or set PIN-based content filters for specific apps.
This way, Google is enhancing its platform with more safety measures for minors.