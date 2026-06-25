Google Play will allow 3rd-party payments for developers in 2026
Big news for app developers: starting in 2026, Google Play Store will let you use third-party payment systems instead of just Google's.
The old flat 30% fee is being swapped out for a more flexible setup with lower fees, so developers get more choices and can save money.
Using Google billing adds 5% charge
Fees now depend on things like when users installed the app, how much revenue an app makes, and which payment system is used.
If you stick with Google's billing, there's an extra 5% charge. Apps making more than $1 million pay 20% for new in-app purchases and 10% for subscriptions.
Plus, new programs like Games Level Up and Apps Experience reward apps that hit performance goals (think smoother gameplay or safer sign-ins) with even lower fees rolling out globally after September 30th, 2027.