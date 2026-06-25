Google postpones Gemini 3.5 Pro launch to July
What's the story
Google has postponed the launch of its next-generation AI model, Gemini 3.5 Pro, to July, according to Business Insider. The decision comes as the tech giant takes additional time to gather feedback from early testers and make necessary adjustments to the model. The new model was first teased at Google's I/O developer conference in May but was not ready for launch then.
Market pressure
Google lags behind in coding capabilities
The delay in launching Gemini 3.5 Pro comes as Google faces stiff competition from other AI labs. Even though Gemini 3 exceeded expectations last year, rivals like Anthropic and OpenAI are outpacing Google in coding capabilities, a key enterprise use case for modern AI models.
Model improvements
Gemini 3.5 Pro to integrate feedback from Flash 3.5 model
The upcoming Gemini 3.5 Pro model is expected to be more efficient at long-horizon tasks and powering agents. Some users have already tested the new model on Google's Antigravity platform and AI benchmarking site LMArena. Google has also integrated feedback from its recent Flash 3.5 model into the new version, addressing criticisms that Flash consumed tokens too quickly.