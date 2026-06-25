The new model was first teased at Google's I/O developer conference in May

Google postpones Gemini 3.5 Pro launch to July

By Mudit Dube 12:46 pm Jun 25, 202612:46 pm

What's the story

Google has postponed the launch of its next-generation AI model, Gemini 3.5 Pro, to July, according to Business Insider. The decision comes as the tech giant takes additional time to gather feedback from early testers and make necessary adjustments to the model. The new model was first teased at Google's I/O developer conference in May but was not ready for launch then.