Google previews Android Halo at I/O showing AI agent status
Google just dropped a sneak peek of Android Halo at its big I/O event on May 19.
Coming with Android 17 later this year, Halo is meant to show your AI agent's status right at the top of your phone screen.
It's designed to work alongside Gemini Spark, Google's new AI functionality revealed on-stage at I/O that handles tasks and could give visual feedback about your Gemini agent's status and task handling.
Teaser hints AI agent status indicator
The teaser showed a glowing circle in the corner of the status bar, which morphs into a Gemini sparkle, so it might act as a progress indicator or status alert.
Google hasn't shared full details yet, but there's talk it could tie in with Pixel Glow, expected on the upcoming Pixel 11 phones.
Android Halo likely revealed in August
Google says it will reveal more about Android Halo later this year, likely around its usual August launch cycle.
For now, it's another step in Google's push to make phones smarter and more user-friendly with fresh AI features and slick design touches.