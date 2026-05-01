Google previews Android Halo at I/O showing AI agent status Technology May 20, 2026

Google just dropped a sneak peek of Android Halo at its big I/O event on May 19.

Coming with Android 17 later this year, Halo is meant to show your AI agent's status right at the top of your phone screen.

It's designed to work alongside Gemini Spark, Google's new AI functionality revealed on-stage at I/O that handles tasks and could give visual feedback about your Gemini agent's status and task handling.