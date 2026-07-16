Google previews Pixel 11 lineup with AI cameras, 100x zoom
Technology
Google previewed its new Pixel 11 lineup, featuring four models: Pixel 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro XL, and 11 Pro Fold.
All run on the latest Tensor G6 chip with a Titan M3 security boost.
The big highlight? AI-powered cameras with a wild 100x super zoom for those epic close-ups.
Pixel 11 preorders open Aug 12
Pixel Glow, a customizable notification glow, is exclusive to the Pro model for extra flair.
Storage starts at a roomy 256GB (up to 1TB on Pros), and every device comes with speedy MediaTek M90 connectivity plus Android 17 out of the box.
Google is promising seven years of updates (yes, until 2033!), making these phones a solid long-term pick.
Preorders open August 12, but Indian users can preregister now for early perks.