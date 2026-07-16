Google previews Pixel 11 lineup with AI cameras, 100x zoom

Pixel Glow, a customizable notification glow, is exclusive to the Pro model for extra flair.

Storage starts at a roomy 256GB (up to 1TB on Pros), and every device comes with speedy MediaTek M90 connectivity plus Android 17 out of the box.

Google is promising seven years of updates (yes, until 2033!), making these phones a solid long-term pick.

Preorders open August 12, but Indian users can preregister now for early perks.