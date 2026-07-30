Google previews Pixel 11 Pro design and introduces Pixel Glow
Technology
Google just shared a sneak peek at the Pixel 11 Pro, showing off its fresh rear design and introducing Pixel Glow, a glowing ring around the camera.
The teaser comes days before the Made by Google event in New York City on August 12, where the full Pixel 11 lineup will be revealed.
Google teases Pixel Glow and AI
Pixel Glow adds a unique animated effect to the camera bar, which might work as visual notifications or boost AI features (Google's keeping details hush for now).
The teaser also highlights Google's push for smarter tech, with AI-driven upgrades expected across apps like Gmail, Maps, and Gemini.