Google prioritizes privacy for Android XR AI glasses this year
Technology
Google's next-generation AI glasses, powered by Android XR and set to drop later this year, are all about earning your trust.
Juston Payne from Google says solid privacy features are a must. Otherwise, most people wouldn't feel comfortable wearing smart glasses out in public.
Glasses include recording LEDs, tamper detection
These glasses will have LED lights that clearly show when they're recording and special hardware to catch tampering. They'll also use Android's permission system for extra security.
Payne admits the original Google Glass was a bit ahead of its time, but now, with better tech and a design that looks like regular eyewear (thanks to partners like Samsung and Warby Parker), Google hopes you'll actually want to wear them.