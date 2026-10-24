Google privacy update uses Gmail, Drive, Photos for targeted ads
Technology
Google is updating its privacy policy so it can use info from Gmail, Drive, and Photos to show you more targeted ads.
This only happens if you opt in with Personal Intelligence, which began rolling out in beta at the start of the year.
Until now, personalized ads were not based on content from these services.
Personal intelligence opt-in managed in settings
With Personal Intelligence, you get to decide if your data helps personalize ads. Just head to Data and privacy settings in your Google account to manage what's shared.
Google says personal details like your name and email stay private unless you give the green light.
This update is part of its bigger AI push to make ads feel more relevant, if that's what you want.