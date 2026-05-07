Google proposes spam policy changes after European Commission DMA investigation Technology May 07, 2026

Google has proposed changes to its spam policy after the European Commission started an antitrust investigation under the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The issue? Publishers said Google's old rules were pushing their sites down in search results when their sites include content from commercial partners (a common way to make money online).

Google says the policy was meant to fight "parasite SEO," where people game search rankings by piggybacking on reputable sites.